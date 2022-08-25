CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-based medical device and equipment manufacturer has agreed to pay over $758,000 to resolve allegations that it marketed and promoted products that did not meet the Medicare or Medicaid program’s requirements, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The Department of Justice said BSN Medical Inc., a company that specializes in compression therapy, wound care and orthopedics, is accused of marketing and promoting various products that were not reimbursable.

Officials said BSN had either not received approval from the Medicare Pricing, Data Analysis and Coding contractor, or the approval had expired.

The allegations against the company reportedly arose from a lawsuit filed by a whistleblower under the “qui tam provisions of the federal False Claims Acts” and other state false claims statutes, the DOJ said.

The federal False Claims act allows private citizens to bring suit on behalf of the government for false claims and share in any recovery. Officials said it also allows the government to intervene and take over the action as it did in this case.

To settle the allegations, U.S. Attorney Dena King said BSN agreed to pay $785,672.14.