Daily Business Report
Man loses $133K in moving company fraud case
Business Report: What’s the worst app to use before …
Business Report: Omicron variant having big impact …
Business Report: Energy stocks post record year in …
Business Report: Holiday sales jump more than expected
Business Report: Pharmacy executives closing dozens …
Business Report: Tech stocks plummet as omicron variant …
Local News
Mooresville High School gets new safety procedures
More cars on the road leading to more accidents
Mount Holly museum being forced to move
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats
Presidents Cup is officially underway
‘Heart & soul’: Twin brothers killed in crash
Driver killed after truck fails to yield in Conover
Energy restored after ‘equipment offline’ in W CLT
Business
Beyond Meat COO suspended following weekend arrest
You may qualify for money if you drank a Lime-a-Rita
CLT Bed Bath & Beyond among stores set to close
Dow falls 1,250 points, most since June 2020
Chick-fil-A apologizes for tweet deemed disrespecful
Lithium battery manufacturer to open in NC
National News
FL teacher removed after rant against student
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access …
VIDEO: U-Haul plows through Ohio store in smash-and-grab
Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to …
Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot …
Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ‘put an end’ to Trump Org.
Investigations
Manner Of Death: ‘Don’t think I’ll ever know’
THE CONFESSION: Sheriff admits mistakes in recordings
Child’s positive drug test not allowed into evidence
Woman loses job after unexpected baby & health issues
What happened to the man who fell into an SC shredder?
Drug test sends boy in custody battle back to dad
17-year-old sought in deaths of NC teens
Killer in Carolinas: Questions loom after confession
1 dead in overturn crash on NC highway
Man charged with murder of popular Charlotte DJ
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster Co. crash: troopers
Citizen saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
Fan upset over food order at Cabarrus football game
$1.3B lottery ticket winner has just days to make …
Shelby lady on potato chip run nabs $100K scratchoff
2 teens arrested after NC double homicide: police