CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The United Autoworkers Union has continued to shoot down deals presented by the big three auto-manufacturing companies since the strike began roughly a month ago and warned that more walkouts could come if a deal isn’t struck.

Over the weekend, UAW President Shawn Fain told Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis (Chrystler’s parent company) that “we are prepared, at any time, to call on more locals to stand up and walk out.”

Monday morning, Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford called on the UAW to accept its deal and end the strike.

Ford said, “This should not be Ford versus the UAW. It should be Ford and the UAW versus [other companies].”

The UAW has demanded a four-day workweek, traditional pensions and job guarantees, and a pay increase of more than 30 percent.

Ford has offered a 23 percent increase through 2028, but UAW has shot that down.

Financial reports revealed on Monday that the strikes have cost the three major companies around $7.7 billion.

UAW Local 2024 President Shanna Allen said she agrees with the holdout.

“So, whose got the upper hand in this?” she asked. “They can go to the table and work it out, and we can be back at work.”

Ford leaders have stressed that the supply chain networks are “incredibly fragile and could collapse if the strike expands.”

Autobody and repair shops in Charlotte have stressed that the impact hasn’t been felt yet.

When it does, they say it will be similar to what was experienced during the COVID-19 shortage.