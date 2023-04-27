CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Honeywell is acquiring Iowa-based Compressor Controls Corporation in a $670 million deal, the Charlotte-based technology and materials company announced Wednesday.

CCC is currently a subsidiary of Indicor, LCC, which is owned by funds affiliated with private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and Roper Technologies Inc. CCC employs approximately 280 people and is a provider of turbomachinery control and optimization solutions, including control hardware, software and services.

Honeywell is expected to achieve a cash-basis return on investment of more than 15 percent by the fifth year that CCC is part of Honeywell.

The acquisition will be integrated into Honeywell’s Process Solutions business and aims to strengthen the company’s leadership in industrial control, automation and process solutions.

Honeywell said the move also bolsters its high growth sustainability portfolio with new carbon capture control solutions, where the same turbomachinery is used to achieve effective removal of CO2 from process plant emissions, and even from the Earth’s atmosphere.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Honeywell sales, earnings up in Q1

Honeywell’s first quarter of 2023 exceeded the company’s guidance across all metrics, it announced Thursday.

The company reported year-over-year sales growth of 6 percent and organic sales growth of 8 percent, with another quarter of double-digit organic sales growth in Performance Materials and Technologies and Aerospace.

Honeywell’s first-quarter earnings per share was $2.07, up 26 percent from the first quarter of 2022, or up 8 percent adjusted year over year.