WASHINGTON, D.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lowe’s has been named one of the top 10 retailers, according to a study published by the National Retail Federation.

The Mooresville-based home improvement company was ranked No. 9 in the list compiled by Kantar, a global marketing data firm. The 2023 Top 100 Retailers ranks the industry’s largest companies according to domestic sales.

Walmart held onto its top position with $499.65 billion in U.S. retail sales in 2022. Amazon.com is in second with sales of $232.46 billion, followed by Costco Wholesale ($164.15 billion), The Kroger Co. ($147.62 billion) and Lowe’s competitor The Home Depot ($145.94 billion).

Lowe’s, which is celebrating its 102nd year in business, had $89.28 billion in retail sales in 2022, the study shows.

“Collectively, retailers were consistent across the board last year because most everybody grew, and at more or less the same rate,” Kantar Senior Vice President David Marcotte said. “The dynamic category to watch is big box, particularly as customers become more comfortable with the value proposition of membership fees.”

The Top 100 Retailers are ranked by past 52/53-week annual retail sales; in almost all instances, sales used to rank companies are for retail activity in the United States only.

The NRF says retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual GDP and supporting one in four U.S. jobs – 52 million working Americans.



Among the top 10, there were some slight shifts: Kroger (No. 5 to No. 4); The Home Depot (No. 4 to No. 5); Target (No. 7 to No. 6); CVS Health Corporation (No. 8 to No. 7); and Walgreens Boots Alliance (No. 6 to No. 8).