INDIANAPOLIS (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The parent company for SouthPark Mall and Concord Mills reported a slight bump in occupancy at its properties in 2023.

According to the Simon quarterly report released Wednesday, the real estate investment trust said its tenant occupancy was 94.7 percent on June 30, compared to 93.9 on the same date a year before.

This comes as its rent per square foot also increased slightly during a time when traditional retail is under siege. That figure rose from $54.58 in June 2022 to $56.27 this year, an increase of 3.1 percent. Reported retailer sales per square foot was $747 for the trailing 12 months ended June 30.

Simon did report a slight drop in net income attributable to common stockholders. It was $486.3 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $496.7 million, or $1.51 per diluted share in 2022, a 2 percent hit.

“We are very pleased with our financial and operational performance in the second quarter and again raised our quarterly dividend and full-year 2023 guidance,” said Chairman and CEO David Simon.

In May, Suffolk Punch opened a location at SouthPark in the revamped West Pavilion area near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Simon has properties undergoing development in North American, Europe and Asia, and in April opened a new shopping destination in Paris-Giverny, France.