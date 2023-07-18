CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Every swipe of a credit card comes with a transaction or interchange free.

The majority of these fees have been mandated by two major companies’ networks: Visa and Mastercard.

“Just the volume of transaction that they control, particularly in the credit card market, they are allowed to do what they have been doing for the last several decades, which is raise interchange rates when they want to,” said Austen Jensen, an executive for the Retail Industry Leaders Association.

Last month, a group of bipartisan senators re-introduced the Credit Cart Competition Act. It would require big banks to offer merchants at least two networks to process credit card transactions.

The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association strongly supports Credit Card Competition Act. Credit card swipe fees are most retailers’ highest operating cost after labor. These fees prevent small merchants from investing in their business by hiring more staff, buying more inventory and competing on price. Small retailers can’t absorb the cost of rising swipe fees, which has led to consumers paying higher prices. The average American family paid over $1,000 in swipe fees last year. North Carolina Retail Merchant Association

“The only way to do this is to have congressional action to have some competition in the credit card space,” Jensen said.

While supporters of the bill say it would benefit businesses and retailers, those who oppose it say they are concerned about the impact on consumers.

“I am trying to wake consumers up because this could pass and points as we know it could go away,” The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly said.

Kelly’s website is designed to help people take advantage of credit card rewards. He says the Credit Card Competition Act would strip funding for credit card reward programs like gas points, travel miles and cash-back rewards.

“What these senators are trying to do is put money back into the retailers’ pockets by saying the retailer, if they don’t want to run it on the network of your choosing, they can run it on a bare-bones network to save themselves money,” Kelly said.

Jensen disagrees that consumers would be negatively impacted. He says in many cases, interchange fees are passed down to consumers, and creating competition could reduce that.

As for point issues, he says it will fall solely on the banks.

“If you are telling me that they can’t go and still provide the rewards that they want to, that’s on them,” Jensen said.

According to RILA, retailers paid around $160 billion to accept electronic payments last year.