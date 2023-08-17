Fink’s Jewelers in Huntersville was hit twice by thieves this summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The National Retail Federation says an increase in shoplifting and organized crime is costing both retailers and consumers.

Following the pandemic, retail experts say shoplifting and organized crime has increased at an alarming rate. But it’s nothing new, experts say.

“Retail theft, retail crime has always been an issue,” said Mark Cohen, director of Retail Studies at Columbia University’s Business School.

Within a month, Fink’s Jewelers in Birkdale Village was hit by thieves twice. In both instance police say the suspects smashed display cases and took off with jewelry.

In Monroe, about 40 pairs of shoes were stolen from Rack Room Shoes by a group of juveniles.

Wednesday at Concord Mills, police say a smash-and-grab occurred at Key Jewelers near the food court. Four suspects wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts reportedly used a large hammer to smash a jewelry case and steal two Rolex Datejust watches valuing a total of $34,050.

A worker in another store at the mall told Queen City News she heard a commotion and was told to move to the back of the store. She said she saw a group of about 10 individuals running towards the exit of the mall.

The Toyota RAV4 driven by the suspects at Concord Mills Wednesday, Aug. 16. (Concord PD) The suspects at Concord Mills Wednesday, Aug. 16. (Concord PD)

Police say surveillance video shows the suspects getting into a red Toyota RAV4. It had a Georgia

license plate, tag number CVV8331, but officers believe it’s fictitious.

“What was considered at one time an invisible crime is now occurring more often in plain sight,” said David Johnston, NFR vice president of Asset Protection and Retail Operations.

Not only are the crimes resulting in lost merchandise, but the federation says retailers are seeing an increase in violence during the events.

“These acts are occurring more openly, and thieves have become more brazen and aggressive in their efforts to steal merchandise,” Johnston said.

While retail theft has always been a risk of running a brick-and-mortar business, Cohen says lenient punishment for those caught keeps the cycle alive.

“At the end of the day, we’ve seen people who have apprehended or tried to stop this kind of thing going on and they’ve lost their jobs, which is understandable, but extremely upsetting,” he said.

Cohen says until misdemeanors turn into felonies or possibly jail time, shoplifting and organized crime will remain a growing problem.

“And oh, by the way, we as the consumer are paying the price for this,” he said.

NFR said organized crime groups can be made up of local, regional and national groups. The group is advocating for Congress to pass an act that would amplify resources and coordination among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.