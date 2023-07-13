CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — What could be the largest strike against a single employer in U.S. history is just 18 days away.

For thousands of UPS workers in the Queen City, a facility in north Charlotte is where they start their day.

“Pretty much just pick the keys up and role,” UPS driver Charles Plyler said.

Plyler has been wearing the shipping giant’s brown uniform for seven years and says the last three have been the most challenging.

He is working 10 to 12 hours per shift and delivers upwards of 200 packages a day in a truck that has no air conditioning.

“On days like this, when it is upper 90s in Charlotte, sometimes the back of these package cars can get up to 130 and 140,” he said.

For weeks, contract negotiations have been taking place between UPS and The Teamsters, a union representing 340,000 workers.

The Teamsters are fighting for better working conditions and pay.

Talks between UPS and the union fell apart last week, increasing the possibility of a nationwide strike beginning Aug. 1.

“We are hoping that it is a game of chicken, and we hope that there is an 11th-hour deal, or sooner,” said Brandon Price, Teamsters Local No. 71 secretary treasurer.

According to UPS, the company moved nearly 18 million packages daily between January and March.

Economists say a delivery halt of this magnitude would devastate not only the company but the entire U.S. shipping industry. It would be a matter of life and death for some, Price explained.

“I mean, you have people from the VA getting medicine hospitals,” he said. “They are waiting on a UPS guy to deliver so that they can do what they do what they need to do for their patients. People have food that comes in on UPS. It affects everyone nationwide. It will put the brakes on the entire nation.”

Competing shipping companies are preparing for an industry disruption. FedEx is accepting additional volume and is encouraging companies to open new accounts now.

Despite an effort by competitors to soften a potential shipping crisis, economists say it would not be enough to make up for a nationwide worker strike.

“We really don’t want to have to strike,” Plyler said. “We really don’t, but if we have to, we have to. The cost of living is up in Charlotte. The nation has been hit with inflation so we just would like the contract to reflect that.”

If a deal is not reached by 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1, The Teamsters say they will go on strike. The local chapter will be holding a rally Friday morning in Charlotte to show support.