CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Wells Fargo is moving employees out of two of its towers in Uptown as part of a plan to consolidate and update the company’s workspaces in Charlotte.

Wells Fargo executives said the company will vacate One Wells Fargo Center and Two Wells Fargo Center and those employees to other properties in Uptown by the end of 2023.

Mary Mack, CEO of Consumer and Small Business Banking, said the changes are part of a multi-year plan to create a “better work experience” for employees and represent a significant investment in the Queen City.

Wells Fargo said major improvements will be made at Three Wells Fargo Center and the former Duke Energy Building.

The plans include remodeling 21 floors and adding more space to collaborate at 550 South Tryon Street. It also includes upgraded food options for employees.

Three Wells Fargo Center will see 14 floors get remodeled to create “a more modern work environment.”