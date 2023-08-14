CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whether it’s Charlotte biggest banks, the White House or the company that’s reaped the benefits from it — full-time remote work for a lot of American workers is coming to an end.

According to Forbes, about 13 percent of the U.S. workforce is fully remote, while 28 percent is on a hybrid work schedule. Economists expect these numbers to drop in coming weeks.

“I think that you are exploring one of the key topics of corporate America right now that a lot of companies are grappling with, and a lot of companies are trying to get right,” LendingTree CEO Doug Lebda said.

Zoom is one of the latest employers to pull the plug on fully remote work.

“We believe that a structured hybrid approach – meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams – is most effective for Zoom,” a spokesperson for the video conferencing software said. “As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers.”

In Charlotte, workers at LendingTree have been working on a hybrid schedule for months.

“What I believe deeply about hybrid work is that there is some work that is done more effectively in person and not only in an office, but in person,” Lebda said. “And if your people are doing work that should be together, do it together. If your people can do it from Alaska, do it from Alaska.”

The majority of Charlotte’s big banks are also having their employees in the office part-time.

“We believe that being together, in-person, is a key part of our success and that collaboration and a strong culture allow us to better serve our customers and communities. Our expectation remains the same: Eligible employees are expected to be in the office three days a week with the flexibility for up to two days of remote work.” – Wells Fargo

A spokesperson for Truist said it’s emphasized flexibility in a 2023 policy.

“As we return to a normal, post-pandemic working environment, we believe we do our best work when we have the ability to collaborate in-person,” a statement said. “In alignment with our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, we’ve increased our focus on intentional flexibility since the beginning of the pandemic to support the personal and professional needs of our teammates. Our mission for teammates is to create an inclusive, energizing environment to help foster meaningful careers, and we provide a best-in-class total rewards program and highly competitive benefits.”

On top of wanting higher productivity, companies across the Queen City are also keeping their real estate needs in mind.

According to commercial real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield, the office vacancy rate in Charlotte’s metro area has increased for the fourth straight quarter, to around 18 percent.