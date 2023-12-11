CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Don’t like it? Just keep it.

That is what a wave of major retailers are telling consumers looking for a refund this holiday season.

When you purchase an item online, do you think about its journey to your door? Better yet, do you think about its journey back if it’s not something you’ll actually use?

“So many people are intentionally returning things,” BankRate.com Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman said. “They are buying three of the same items, maybe in three different colors or three different sizes. They are really never intending to keep all three of them.”

Whether it’s consumers turning their home into a dressing room or unwanted Christmas gifts, returns are turning into a billion-dollar headache for retailers big and small.

“It’s expensive for retailers,” Rossman said.

The National Retail Federation estimates about 17 percent of all retail purchases are returned. That number has doubled since pre-pandemic times. With each return costing companies an average of $30, they’re starting to tweak their policies.

“Some are requiring customers to have more skin in the game, so they are charging returns fees or restocking fees or at the very least, a shipping fee for that customer to get the merchandise back,” Rossman said.

Other retailers are going in a completely different direction – and letting customers keep their items and giving them their money back anyway.

It’s being dubbed as the “Keep It” return policy.

“This item costs $10 and it’s going to cost them $30 to deal with all of the packaging and the staff time and the shipping and the restocking,” Rossman said. “I think sometimes it’s a business decision to cut their losses and hopefully the customer is satisfied, and you don’t have to throw good money after bad basically.”

Retailers aren’t necessarily advertising their “don’t like it, keep it” policies. Instead, Rossman says some companies are tracking shopping habits and are penalizing or banning those found abusing them.