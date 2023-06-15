(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tired of being nickeled and dimed by added costs in the travel and entertainment industries? Relief is on the way.

We are now one step closer to saying “bye, bye” to those infuriating junk fees.

You know, those surprise and downright exasperating added fees we don’t see coming?

President Joe Biden took steps Thursday to make good on a State of the Union address promise to curtail them.

President Joe Biden is joined by Top executives of various companies Thursday, June 15.

He held a roundtable to discuss his proposed Junk Fees Prevention Act that would limit surprise fees and surcharges on entertainment, travel fees and more. Top executives of various companies gathered to share how they are already taking action to eliminate those fees with others contemplating how to best go about it. It was all part of a brainstorming session at the White House.

While irritating extra fees affect everything from resort and hotel pricing to concert and airline tickets, it seems the airline industry takes top prize for irking the most customers. The biggest passenger headscratcher:

What does my ticket actually include?

When booking a flight, the first fee you see does not disclose the full fare. The final price at checkout will be higher thanks to taxes and essential extras. Need to book a specific seat? That seat selection could cost you. And that suitcase or carry on? Bag fees, though vary by airline, can be hefty. Want to sit with your family? Be prepared to shell out the big bucks on some airlines.

American, Frontier and United Airlines have already eliminated those frivolous fees at Biden’s urging.

While certain taxes and fees may never go away, keeping them hidden – at least until the check-out purchase — will.

According to Scott Keyes, the founder of the cheap-flight alert platform, Going, the initial lower-ticket headline price makes air travel look cheaper. But the final price is often a stunner. The same applies to resort and concert fees.

Today’s White House roundtable discussed fully disclosing certain fees and eliminating others.