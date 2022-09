(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL ) — Charlotte’s most award-winning festival celebrates one of our most beloved neighborhoods in the city.

Join us for over several days as we sip on wines, and craft brews and enjoy live music.

Wines Around The World at The Collector’s Room | Wed., Sept. 21 The Collector’s Room

Fall South End Wine & Hops Fest | Sat., Sept. 24 Charlotte

Worldwide Wine Tour | Sun., Sept. 25 The Auto Pour

For more information, please click here.