BELMONT, N.C. (CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Join Aquawave Express Car Wash at their Tunnel of Terror. It’s not a trick, it’s a treat!

Every Friday through Sunday, 7-11 p.m., starting this Friday, Oct. 6 through Halloween night, their car wash turns into the Tunnel of Terror.

“Scare the dirt off your car good!” A portion of the proceeds will be given to Holy Angels, Catherine’s House, and the Gaston County Schools backpack program.

