(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Come check out the best selection in town for our grand opening on March 25, 2023. The hardware store of hardware stores!

We will be raffling off a SCAG Tiger Cat II 48″ 26 HP mower and the drawing will be on that day, March 25. We will have WLON radio here live.

We will have free City Lunch hotdogs and drinks! We will have our new Green House open as well, along with our Mulch Yard.

All SCAG mowers will be on sale too! We will have vendors here displaying and demoing new products. Along with free door prizes. Come join us as we kick off spring.

