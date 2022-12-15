(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Bisonte Pizza Co.’s core belief is that everyone deserves to be treated with kindness and respect.

“We have fun, but get the work done. Many employees who have left on good terms, because they graduated from school or had another career opportunity, have actually returned to work with us because they said ‘this is the best job I’ve ever had.’”

Bisonte Pizza Co. won first place in the third annual CBS Radio Pizza Wars. This competition, between many pizzerias, including some well-known names in the Charlotte area, is a great honor.

“We have been named best wings in Charlotte several years running and local publications have honored our sandwiches as the best in Charlotte,” Bisonte Pizza Co. said.

Bisonte specializes in Buffalo-style pizza, pasta, subs, salads, and wings, and uses family heirloom recipes that have been honed to perfection as they have been passed down through generations.

