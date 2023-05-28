(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Come uncork with us at the SouthEnd Dentistry Crave Charlotte Food & Wine Festival as we celebrate some of the best chefs, mixologists, and brewers Charlotte has to offer.

VIP tables are for groups of ten and include a reserved table with an umbrella one-hour early entry, four bottles of wine served at your VIP table, and boundless food, cocktail, wine, and craft brew tastings (tickets are all-inclusive of all food and all beverage offerings.)

Early Admission tickets include one hourly early entry into the festival and boundless food, cocktail, wine, and craft brew tastings. (Tickets are all-inclusive of all food and all beverage offerings.)

General Admission tickets include boundless food, cocktail, wine, and craft brew tastings (Tickets are all-inclusive of all food and all beverage offerings.) For more information, click here.

This content is sponsored.