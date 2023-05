(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Huntersville Ford is hosting the fourth annual Mustang and Fast Fords Car Show with the Wrecking Crew Mustang Club on Sunday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect dnyo runs, giveaways, awards, food trucks, and music.

Proceeds with benefit Fight the Good Fight. To register and find out more, click here.