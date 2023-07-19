(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — National Hot Dog Day is on July 19, 2023. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is serving…severing who? You!

This exciting event is all about engaging with you, the community, while enjoying one of America’s favorites, a great hot dog, with all the toppings.

Come out and join the MCSO and the awesome community engagement from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Ward Park located at 301 E. 7th Street in Charlotte, NC, 28202. See you there!

For more information, click here.

