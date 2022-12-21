Animal shelters were overrun with pets. Rescue organizations were forming in droves. Homeless pets were multiplying. Abused pets were found around every corner. Owner surrenders were becoming the norm.

Pressly Animal Hospital was born in July 2011 from a dream. Dr. Pressley knew what he needed to do. He was to open his own clinic to help these pets, in addition to those in his community.

As the voice of forgotten pets, our mission is to bring that level of care and compassion to every patient we see, whether they’re from a shelter or a loving home.

