The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.

Through this project, Samaritan’s Purse partners with the local church worldwide to share the good news of Jesus Christ and make disciples of the nations.

Whether you’re interested in volunteering as an individual or with a group of any size at our processing center, sign up now to have a direct part in blessing children overseas with the Gospel of Jesus Christ!