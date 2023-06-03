(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Interact with magical Mermaids as they play next to sea creatures in the amazing 180-degree Ocean Tunnel!

Purchase tickets online to guarantee entry into the special event. The date and time selected is your aquarium entrance time. Capture your moment at SEA LIFE as you greet our mystical mermaids! Be sure to snap a shell-fie!

Mermaids will be swimming from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Important Information:

Ticket is date and time specified for entry into Mermaid event.No re-entry allowed

Children must be accompanied by an adult (18+ years)

No exchanges or refunds once tickets are purchased

The ticket is valid at SEA LIFE Charlotte only. Cannot be redeemed or transferred to any other SEA LIFE location

Please note that SEA LIFE Aquarium may close early for special events. Please visit the website for individual attraction details and operating days and hours.

For further information, please click here.

This content is sponsored.