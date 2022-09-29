(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Get ready for some Halloween fun at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord! Event dates are from Oct. 1 to October 31.

Dive into SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord as they celebrate the Halloween season! Experience the aquarium as you have never seen before as they’re decorated for Spooky Seas.

Plus, celebrate Halloween with them on Oct. 30 with even more spooky fun with a costume parade and trick-or-treat stations.

Explore an underwater world with North Carolina’s only ocean tunnel. Click here for more information on day passes, annual passes, and event tickets.