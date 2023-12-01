(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Sea of Lights: Holiday Beneath Waves! Dive into the enchanting realm of the holidays like never before, from Dec. 1 – Jan. 3, SEA LIFE Aquarium transforms into a mesmerizing wonderland beneath the waves with Sea of Lights.

Picture this: thousands of holiday lights adorning every corner, casting a magical glow upon the underwater world. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit as you wander through the aquatic wonderland, where not one, but 35+ elegantly decorated Christmas trees are tucked away, adding an extra touch of holiday charm to this extraordinary experience.

It’s a journey beneath the waves you won’t want to miss.

For further information and ticketing, please click here.

