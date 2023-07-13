CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The City of Charlotte has reached a settlement deal in a wrongful death lawsuit with the family of a man who was shot and killed outside a local Burger King establishment by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer.

Danquirs Franklin’s family will receive $1.5 million from the City of Charlotte to settle the lawsuit that was filed in the wake of the 2019 deadly shooting.

“We have reached an agreement this week to settle the claims by the Estate for $1.5 million, inclusive of all fees and litigation costs. The proceeds will go to Danquirs three surviving children,” officials with Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, PLLC said. “The money will help them enormously with the challenges ahead, but it will not replace or bring back their loving father.”

CMPD responded to several 911 calls in March 2019 at a Burger King in north Charlotte where Franklin was found speaking to someone in the parking lot. Bodycam video showed Franklin armed with a gun and crouched outside the passenger’s side door of a vehicle.

CMPD said when an officer ordered Franklin to drop the gun, they said Franklin produced the gun from his pocket, and CMPD Officer Wende Kerl ultimately fired at Franklin, killing him.

“Danquirs was trying to comply with improper, confusing orders to drop the gun in his clothes; and that it could find that removed the gun from his clothes in a non-threatening manner – holding the very top of the gun in his fingers, the barrel pointing away from the offers, and putting it down to the ground as he was shot. If a jury found those things, then Danquirs was not an immediate threat to anyone when shot, and shooting him would be unlawful,” officials with Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, PLLC said in a news conference on Thursday.

“But we will never know how a jury would have answered those questions, as we have reached an agreement this week to settle,” officials representing the family said.

Following the deadly 2019 shooting, Mecklenburg County DA Spencer Merriweather concluded CMPD Officer Kerl would not be prosecuted and was not unreasonable in her judgment.

“We stood on the porch of this office and expressed our concern about that decision and stated that we would seek redress,” officials with Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, PLLC said prior to a CMPD independent chain of command review that found the shooting was justified.

Then-CMPD Chief Putney wrote to Deborah Franklin that he had concluded that the shooting of her son was reasonable, attorneys for the family said on Thursday.

Timeline of events, according to Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, PLLC:

In March 2019, Danquirs Franklin is shot and killed by CMPD Officer Wende Kerl

Six months later in 2019, the DA says he would not seek charges against Kerl

CMPD independent chain of command review finds shooting justified and then-CMPD CHief Putney wrote to Deborah Franklin that he had concluded shooting was reasonable

Family appeals to the Citizens Review Board, which held a hearing in early 2020 to review evidence, including transcripts from the chain of command

The Citizens Review Board finds unanimously that the shooting was not justified, asks chief to reverse decision. Chief declines, Charlotte City Manager upholds decision

In June 2020, the family files suit, alleging the shooting was unlawful, claiming body-worn camera video shows Danquirs was complying with orders when killed and not an immediate mortal threat to anyone

In September 2021, parties both file for summary judgment, where a court rules on a case without a trial

In late 2021, District Court grants summary judgment to the City of Charlotte and involved officer, finding that shooting Danquirs was a reasonable error

Family appeals and briefs all issues

In December 2022, Fourth Circuit hears oral arguments

In April 2023, Appellate Court rules family is entitled to a jury trial over the reasonableness of the use of deadly force in this case

In July 2023, the City of Charlotte settles for $1.5 million

“Our anger from four years ago has been replaced almost entirely by sadness. We appreciate the City’s willingness to settle the case and are not here to disparage anyone. CMPD adopted a Duty to Intervene policy for its officers after this shooting. And the Fourth Circuit agreed with us that the issues we presented for trial were valid. That decision may be a very important case for police use of force cases in the future. But Danquirs is gone. Nothing will change that.”

Statement from Audrey Joe Brice, sister of Danquirs Franklin:

“I am Danquirs Franklin’s sister. He was more like my son because I am 26 years older than him. Who was Danquirs? He was a loving son, brother, father and friend. ANd he loved his three children. If Danquirs was not with his children, he was working or playing basketball or with his special friend named ‘Playstation.’ He was an old soul who loved the musical group The Temptations, especially David Ruffin. Danquirs was never in trouble or been in jail. He was very kind and very generous and always gave the best gifts. I miss the small things about him, like him calling and saying I was his favorite sister and my reply would be, ‘I should hope so because I am your only sister.’ I thank God that our family can finally get some closure because this is a paint I don’t wish on anyone. I have worn his class ring every day since his death. It’s the only way I can keep him close to me. I really miss my baby.”

On Thursday, the City of Charlotte released the following statement to Queen City News following the settlement announcement: “The city does not have a comment at this time as the settlement agreement is still being finalized.”

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to confirm if Officer Wende Kerl remains employed with the department. We’re waiting to hear back.