CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 5:30 Saturday afternoon, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the 10500 block of Park Crossing Drive.

Upon arrival, officials found a male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, a female arrived at a different hospital with a gunshot wound where she was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. You can also leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.