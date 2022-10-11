CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed, and three others were injured after a fire broke out at a home in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Family members identified Winfred “Todd” Anthony as the man who died.

They said the Marine veteran could not get from his upstairs bedroom due to being confined to a wheelchair because of Parkinson’s Disease.

“He died right at the top of those stairs,” said his brother, Garrett Anthony. “He couldn’t make it out of the house.”

The Charlotte Fire Department said firefighters arrived at the two-story house on the 5800 block of Eastbrook Road and saw fire coming through the roof.

Officials said three adults and five children were home at the time of the fire. Family members said many at the home were adopted and foster children that were being cared for.

Garrett Anthony spoke of his brother’s love and attitude toward life, despite his physical health.

“I would take him to his appointments at the VA clinic, and I would take him to the movies,” he said. “I remembered he asked me (once), ‘am I heavy?’. (I told him) ‘you’re my brother; you’re never heavy.”

Medic told Queen City News that the three others injured in the fire were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no update on their condition.

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze is under investigation. The American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region is assisting the family affected by the blaze, CFD said.