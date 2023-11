CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead from a shooting on Independence Boulevard Wednesday night, according to Medic.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 3700 block of East Independence, between Wendover Road and Albemarle Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced later Wednesday night the investigation changed from homicide to death.