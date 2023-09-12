CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was shot and killed late Monday night in north Charlotte has been identified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Authorities tell Queen City News the case is being called a ‘justifiable homicide’ at this time.

The man has been identified as 58-year-old Saffire Pok Insomphou. His family has been notified of his death, CMPD said.

“Detectives with the CMPD’s Homicide Unit are not looking for any suspects in this case. In addition, no charges are being sought at this time,” they said on Wednesday.

The deadly shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, in the 8300 block of Highlander Court. As CMPD officers got to the scene, they found Insomphou with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.