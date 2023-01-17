CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a duplex in east Charlotte, according to officials.

The Charlotte Fire Department said 30 firefighters responded to the blaze at a single-story duplex in the 5500 block of Grafton Place.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes, CFD said.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Fire officials said the person was an occupant of the home. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.