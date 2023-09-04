CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a reported fall in north Charlotte, Medic confirms.

The incident happened Monday, Sept. 4, at 3714 Statesville Avenue, Medic said. Emergency personnel responded to the scene Monday morning for reports of a fall.

Charlotte Fire also responded to the scene. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No word on the exact circumstances regarding the fall.

QCN has reached out to CFD for more information.