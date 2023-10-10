CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was injured in an apparent shooting overnight in northeast Charlotte, Medic said Tuesday.

Emergency personnel responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 a.m. near Rosetree Court in northeast Charlotte. One victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time and Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more information and is awaiting a response.