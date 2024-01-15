CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged in connection to a stabbing that occurred at a north Charlotte Food Lion Monday morning, CMPD said.

According to police, a woman had been stabbed while trying to help another woman who was being attacked around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at a Food Lion located on North Graham Street.

Robert McQueen, 68, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment, jail records show.

Photo: Robert McQueen via Meck County Jail

CMPD said the 59-year-old woman was found at the scene suffering from stab wounds and transported to an area medical facility for minor injuries. She has since been released.

An initial investigation stated that the woman was attempting to help another woman who was being assaulted by McQueen.

The grocery store was closed Monday as a result of the incident, Queen City News learned.

McQueen’s bond was set at $10,000. He is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.