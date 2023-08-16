CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Independence Blvd in east Charlotte, NCDOT and Medic said.

The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, on Independence Blvd near Exit 245B (Eastway Drive) heading East.

NCDOT said two of four lanes were closed but have since been reopened. The traffic impact was high.

The area reopened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.