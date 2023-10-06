CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after an apparent overnight shooting in Uptown, Medic said Friday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to calls regarding the incident overnight near Trade and Tryon Streets. One victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time and Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more details.