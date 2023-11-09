CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting at a bar in South End, Charlotte Medic said Thursday.

Medic said one patient was transported to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident, which happened at some point before 2 a.m.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect in the shooting and Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more details and is awaiting a response.