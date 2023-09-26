CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an apparent stabbing in south Charlotte, Charlotte Medic said on Tuesday.

Emergency personnel responded to calls regarding the incident near Woodlawn Road at some point before 2 a.m. One victim was transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time. Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for further details including any arrests or a suspect.