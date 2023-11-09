CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One man was killed and another man has been arrested in connection to a wrong-way collision in northeast Charlotte Wednesday night, CMPD said.
The deadly accident happened at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the 1200 block of West Sugar Creek Road.
As CMPD officers arrived at the crash scene, they located a 2015 Ford E350 van and a 2006 Chevrolet Astro minivan in the road with extensive damage.
The driver of the Chevrolet van, identified as Roberto Perez-Martinez, 54, was taken to Atrium Health Main hospital where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries, police said.
CMPD said that their investigation revealed that the Ford was speeding, traveling in the wrong direction, when the vehicle struck the Chevrolet van head-on. The driver of the Ford, identified as Gregorio Aguirre Romero, 44, was not injured and stayed at the scene.
Romero has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving left-of-center, no operator’s license, and hit and run. Police said the hit-and-run charge comes from a separate crash that happened before this fatal head-on wreck.
The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing, CMPD said.