CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital in a crash on Central Ave. this weekend, Charlotte Medic said.

Officials said the victim that died was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the others has life-threatening injuries and the other two were treated for minor injuries.

There is no mention of any charges at this time.

We are still working to learn more about what caused that crash.