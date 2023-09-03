CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Lottery luck struck someone in the Tar Heel State as a $1 lottery ticket turned into a $1.2 million prize on Friday night.

The lucky Cash 5 ticket was purchased at a Food Lion on Cambridge Commons Drive in Charlotte.

The ticket matched all five numbers in Friday’s Cash 5 drawing, beating 1 in 962,598 odds.

Now, the winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

The $1,226,664 jackpot was the first jackpot over $1 million since November 2022. The record-setting $2.1 million jackpot was won in April 2021.

The jackpot now resets to $100,000.