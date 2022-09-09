CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was injured in a crash involving a utility pole late Thursday night in north Charlotte, according to Medic.

The accident happened along Sugar Creek Road at David Cox Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. The area is currently closed.

Authorities were directing traffic around the closure Friday morning.

Medic tells Queen City News that one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.

Check back for updates.