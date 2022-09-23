CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in east Charlotte, according to Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The fatal shooting happened Friday, Sept. 23, outside an arcade in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road.

As emergency personnel and CMPD arrived at the scene, one person was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound by Medic.

Details are limited at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.