CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in an accident involving a motorcycle Friday morning in north Charlotte, according to Medic.

The deadly crash happened at the corner of Statesville Road and Spector Drive.

Medic confirms one person was pronounced deceased at the scene. No word on the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident at this time.

The area was briefly shut down on Friday as CMPD and emergency personnel investigated.

