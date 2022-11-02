CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man, who is believed to be a pizza delivery driver, has been transported to the hospital with injuries following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting happened around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle at an apartment complex in south Charlotte.

Just arrived on scene and are being kept back as @CMPD investigate the scene. I can tell you, there is an area blocked off around a few parking spots. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/itRVydPL64 — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) November 2, 2022

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. CMPD said Medic transported the person to Atrium CMC for treatment.

No word on the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time or if CMPD has any suspects identified.

