CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing their vehicle into an east Charlotte store overnight, authorities said.

The accident happened at the Discount Car Audio along Milton Road early Thursday morning.

Queen City News was at the accident scene on Thursday and observed a large portion of the store’s front glass windows missing, with shattered glass on the ground.

Medic confirms one person was rushed to Atrium CMC, seriously hurt. The current status of their condition remains unknown at this time.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for further information and to see if any charges will be filed in this accident.