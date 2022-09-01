CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Interstate-485 Thursday in east Charlotte, according to Medic.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the I-485 inner loop, near Rocky River Road. The road was temporarily closed near Exit 36.

Medic confirms one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

I-485 reopened Thursday morning just before 6 a.m., according to NCDOT.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.