CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was seriously injured in an overnight shooting just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to Medic.

The shooting happened after midnight, Sept. 4, on Polk Street and Johnson Street.

Medic confirms one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Details surrounding this shooting are limited at this time. Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more information.