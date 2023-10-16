CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian was killed in a wreck near the University City area Monday morning, Charlotte Medic said.

Medic said one patient was transported from the scene to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries. That victim later died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time and Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Meckelnburg Police to learn more.

Queen City News has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more details.

This was the second deadly wreck involving a pedestrian on Monday morning in northeast Charlotte.