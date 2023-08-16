CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Medic confirmed.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The deadly shooting happened Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, in the 10100 block of Bellhaven Boulevard, police said.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic.

Detectives with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene Wednesday. Circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting remain unclear at this time.